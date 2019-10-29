Local bridal store to gift designer wedding gowns to educators in ‘Tulle for Teachers Gown Giveaway’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A local bridal store will once again give educators the surprise of a lifetime.

On Monday, November 11, Ava Clara Couture Bridal will gift 30 wedding dresses to deserving brides who are educators during their “Tulle for Teachers Gown Giveaway.”

The store will give away designer wedding gowns valued up to $4,000 to teachers who are currently planning their wedding. Donations from top bridal designers include Justin Alexander, Watters, Anne Barge and Kenneth Winston, who is making a free special order gown of one lucky bride’s choosing.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Since the event is first come, first served, arriving early is recommended.

Each bride will have 30 minutes to try on gowns and select their free wedding dress. Bridal stylists will be available on site to assist and answer questions.

To qualify for a free dress, you must be a public school system employee and must be currently planning your wedding. Registration is now open here.

The first 30 brides to qualify and register will be invited to select and take home their free wedding gown. Brides must present a valid work ID for entry on the day of the event.

Tulle for Teachers is an annual nonprofit event to honor teachers for their most important contributions. It was established in 2018 to help compensate for the lack of giveaways and support available for teachers. The hope is to help alleviate the financial stress of planning a wedding.

Ava Clara Couture Bridal is located in the Renaissance Place Shopping Center at 401 N. Great Neck Road, Suite 119 in Virginia Beach.