Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A local bridal store gave a handful of educators the surprise of a lifetime.

Ava Clara Couture Bridal gave out 30 free wedding dresses to local teachers Monday.

Doors opened at 10 a.m., and teachers lined up outside for a chance to win a free dress.

The first 30 brides that signed up received a free designer wedding dress valued up to $5,000.

Ava Clara Couture Bridal is located at 401 N. Great Neck Road # 119 in Virginia Beach.