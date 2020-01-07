Man arrested following series of vandalisms in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police have charged and arrested a 55 year-old-man for a series of vandalisms that took place in the Ghent area.

55-year-old Randy Tyner was charged with three counts of felony vandalism and eight counts of misdemeanor vandalism.

Between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 10 vandalism reports were made regarding businesses, vehicles and windows being shattered, according to police.

Surveillance footage caught who appeared to be Tyner as he attempted to break out the glass of a local business.

Tyner is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.