Police: Suspect breaks glass of businesses, vehicles overnight in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department said it received at least 10 vandalism reports in a Ghent neighborhood between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to police, at least 10 vandalism reports were made regarding businesses, vehicles and possibly residences that had windows smashed in.

Police said nothing has been reported stolen at this time. They released a photo of the suspect, seen to the right.

If you or someone you know has information in these incidents, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.