Advocacy groups concerned HRBT expansion is threatening massive bird nesting site

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It’s a 6.3-mile corridor connecting Norfolk to Hampton. The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel sees 100,000 cars a day; it’s a major thoroughfare currently undergoing a $3.5 billion expansion.

But with the ongoing construction comes growing concern from bird advocacy groups who believe the largest seabird nesting site in the state is at risk.

“They are beautiful, they are fascinating and we want to protect them for ourselves and future generations,” said Terri Cuthriell with the Virginia Society of Ornithology.

Cuthriell says 25,000 migratory birds call the South Island area of the HRBT home.

“This is the only location that the birds nest in the state of Virginia, so we feel like its a responsibility of the state to protect these birds,” said Cuthriell.

She and other environmental groups believe colonies of royal terns, gulls and black skimmers are at risk of being wiped out. VDOT has already started clearing out South Island, where the birds nest in the summer months; it’s actually already been paved over and is being used for a staging area.

“It will not be a suitable habitat. They are not going to allow the birds to nest there,” said Cuthriell.

Cuthriell believes there is a solution: VDOT needs to build a sand-topped island to which the soon-displaced birds may be attracted.

“It’s been done in other states and in the Gulf and in North Carolina very successfully,” she said.

Cuthriell says Virginia Tech researchers have looked into building a nearby man-made island, away from predators like raccoons and foxes.

VDOT has stated that at this time, a man-made island will not be part of the HRBT expansion project. They released this statement to News 3: