HRBT expansion contracts signed for largest transportation project in VDOT history

NORFOLK, Va. – Contracts have been signed for the largest transportation project in VDOT history!

Gov. Northam announced Thursday that the Commonwealth has signed a Project Agreement for Funding and Administration (PAFA) with the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission (HRTAC), and a Comprehensive Agreement with design-build team Hampton Roads Connector Partners for the HRBT Expansion Project.

Northam said the $3.8 billion project is expected to be completed by November 1, 2025.

The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion is projected to bolster the economic competitiveness of the Hampton Roads region with more than $4.6 billion in investments and a projected 28,000 new jobs over the life of the project, the governor said.

“The largest project in VDOT history, this expansion will address some of our most pressing transportation challenges and unlock opportunity for families, military personnel, and businesses not only in the Hampton Roads region, but across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “These agreements are a culmination of the diligent work and extensive negotiations by our dedicated teams over the past year to deliver significant improvements to reduce daily congestion, increase safety, and enhance connectivity throughout this key corridor.”

Here’s what the project will consist of:

Adding two new two-lane tunnels

Widen the four-lane sections of I-64 in Hampton between Settlers Landing Road and the Phoebus shoreline

Widen as the four-lane section of I-64 in Norfolk between the Willoughby shoreline and the I-564 interchange

More than 100,000 vehicles currently use the HRBT during peak travel periods.