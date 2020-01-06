× Scott Taylor announces run for old congressional seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Former Congressman Scott Taylor plans to run for his old congressional seat. He made the announcement on the John Fredericks Radio Show on Monday morning.

Taylor’s announcement sets up a potential rematch in the second congressional district, where he was ousted in 2018 by Democrat Elaine Luria.

Taylor previously had said he planned to run for U.S. Senate, but changes his plans by running for Congress instead.

FEC filings show three other Republican candidates have registered to run. They include Ben Loyola, Andy Baan, and Jarome Bell. Republican voters will decide which candidate to nominate during a primary in June.

The second district is considered a purple district – one that favored President Trump in 2016, but is now represented by a Democrat in Congress. It’s expected to be a potential competitive race in November.