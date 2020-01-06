Scott Taylor announces run for old congressional seat

Posted 10:00 am, January 6, 2020, by

Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va., walks down the House steps of the Capitol after the final votes of the week on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Former Congressman Scott Taylor plans to run for his old congressional seat. He made the announcement on the John Fredericks Radio Show on Monday morning.

Taylor’s announcement sets up a potential rematch in the second congressional district, where he was ousted in 2018 by Democrat Elaine Luria.

Taylor previously had said he planned to run for U.S. Senate, but changes his plans by running for Congress instead.

FEC filings show three other Republican candidates have registered to run. They include Ben Loyola, Andy Baan, and Jarome Bell. Republican voters will decide which candidate to nominate during a primary in June.

The second district is considered a purple district – one that favored President Trump in 2016, but is now represented by a Democrat in Congress. It’s expected to be a potential competitive race in November.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.