Mother indicted by grand jury on murder charge after Hampton toddler’s death

HAMPTON, Va. – Julia Tomlin, the Hampton mother charged with the murder of her 2-year-old son, Noah, was indicted by a grand jury on several charges Monday.

Julia was indicted on charges of murder, four counts of felony child abuse, and unlawful disposal of body.

Julia was arrested over the summer, just days after she reported her two-year-old son, Noah, missing. His body was found more than a week later inside the Hampton Steam Plant.

At first, the only charges against her were three felony child neglect charges. In October, murder and unlawful disposal of a body charges were also added.

Documents say Julia told investigators Noah hit his head while taking an unattended bath and drowned. Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell says her story does not match the extent of Noah’s injuries.

Julia has been behind bars since July.

