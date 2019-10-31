Julia Tomlin charged with murder in death of her 2-year-old son

HAMPTON, Va. – In a news conference on Thursday, Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said he is charging Julia Tomlin with murder and disposal of a human body.

Bell said in the news conference that the Hampton’s Corners Office saw signs of blunt force trauma and battered child syndrome when examining Noah’s body.

According to Bell, Noah’s autopsy results will also be released Thursday by the corner’s office.

This update comes four months after Noah was first reported missing from his Buckroe Beach home. His body was found in the Hampton Steam Plant more than a week after he disappeared.

Noah’s mother, Julia Tomlin was arrested a few days after Noah was reported missing. She was originally charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

Tomlin is being held at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail and has denied several of News 3’s interview requests.

More details and information will be added as this breaking news unfolds.

