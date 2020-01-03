Insert about water rate change mistakenly sent to 2,000 Norfolk customers, city says

NORFOLK, Va. – If you live in Norfolk and you received an insert about a water rate change to your bill, you can disregard it.

News 3 obtained a notice from Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer, who said that Friday afternoon, HRSD mistakenly sent a Chesapeake insert about a water rate change in their bills to about 2,000 Norfolk customers.

Filer says HRSD is apologizing for the confusion. The agency is advising anyone who received the insert to disregard it and is adding notes to those accounts.

A clarification saying the inserts were sent in error and do not impact Norfolk customers has been posted on the Utilities web page. Filer also said they are posting information on the front page of the website.

All customers are asked to contact Utilities Customer Service at (757) 664-6700 with any questions they may have.

