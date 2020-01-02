Students become one with nature at the Virginia Zoo’s ‘School’s Out’ Safari Camps

NORFOLK, Va. - It's an opportunity for students to become one with nature in the new year, all thanks to the Virginia Zoo's "School's Out" Safari Camp.

Grade school students used their day off to learn more about animals and nature.

They explored the Zoo and used their sense of adventure to have a little fun. Thursday's theme was frostbite.

Volunteers say it's important for students to branch out of the classroom and get up close and personal with Mother Nature.

"We have kids come year after year. We have regular campers that have come since they were in kindergarten, and they really, really enjoy the experience."

Students have one more chance to partake in the event. The "School's Out" Safari Camp wraps up Friday, January 3.

