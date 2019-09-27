12 photos selected by the Virginia Zoo as part of organization’s 2020 calendar contest

NORFOLK, Va. – Twelve photos have been selected by the Virginia Zoo as part of the organization’s 2020 calendar contest.

The Virginia Zoo Calendar Contest is now in its fourth year, receiving 548 photos from 170 local and regional photographers, according to contest organizers.

Pictures selected were reportedly picked based on the photo’s creativity, photographic quality and originality of the content, then voted on by Virginia Zoo staff and volunteers.

The zoo said its grand prize-winning picture of a baby Masai giraffe from photographer Alexandria Nuttle will be used as the cover of the Virginia Zoo’s 2020 calendar. The winner will also get a behind-the-scenes tour of their choice.

Other winning photos and photographers selected to be inside the calendar include:

Hayley Drummond, African lions and cheetahs

Rob Frank, Green tree boa

Elgin Green, White rhinoceroses

Matthew O’Connell, Bornean orangutan

Christine Peters – Red pandas

Rebecca Simpson, Aldabra tortoise

Bettina Stahlfield, meerkat

David Totten, Southern cassowary

Samantha Wentz, binturong

Todd Winn, Malayan tiger

The Virginia Zoo Calendars are included with every membership but can also be purchased at the Zoo’s Gift Shop for just $10 beginning December 1.

To learn about more events and exhibits at the zoo, click here.