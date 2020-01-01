Replacing the planes that deliver goods and people to carriers at sea will start to ramp up

NORFOLK, Va. – As the Navy enters 2020, plans to replace aging C-2A Greyhounds with CMV-22B Ospreys will start to ramp up.

Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing 1 was formally established during a ceremony in San Diego in October of 2019. It will be tasked with integrating and implementing the Osprey into fleet operations.

The CMV-22B Osprey is a variant of the MV-22B. It will serve as the replacement for the C-2A Greyhound for the Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) mission.

The Greyhounds were commissioned in the 1960s, refurbished in 1973 and again in 2010.

Ospreys will continue the mission of delivering personnel, mail and cargo to and from aircraft carriers from land-based supply centers in Norfolk and San Diego.

The first CMV-22 squadron deployment is planned for 2021 on the USS Carl Vinson.

Fully transitioning from the Greyhound to the Osprey is expected to be complete by 2028.