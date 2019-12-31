Hampton University marching band to perform in New Year’s Day parade in Rome

ROME, Italy – The Marching Force is going abroad!

The Hampton University Marching Band, known as “The Marching Force,” will perform in the 2020 Rome New Year’s Day Parade Wednesday morning in Rome, Italy, the university announced.

The band participated in the parade on New Year’s Day 2019 as well.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. Rome time, which is 5 a.m. in Virginia.

Thousands of people will gather in St. Peter’s Square to celebrate and receive the Pope’s New Year’s Day blessing.

The Marching Force will also be there to enjoy the festivities. While in Italy, the band will also get the opportunity to visit and perform in other local communities.

The Rome New Year’s Parade celebrates life, cultural diversity and international goodwill. It takes place in conjunction with the World Day of Peace, where the parade proceeds along the Grand Via Delta Conciliazone and culminates in St. Peter’s Square.

The Marching Force’s performance will be livestreamed online, which you can view here.