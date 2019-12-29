‘Skins scoop: Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera will meet with the Redskins on Monday

The Washington Redskins’ season has officially ended, and the team’s next head coach could be named in a matter of days.

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is reportedly meeting with the Redskins Monday, according to Adam Schefter.

Rivera was with the Panthers for nine seasons before being fired by the team earlier this month. He was the fourth head coach in Carolina’s team history.

Under Rivera’s watch, the Panthers won an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles. The team made a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is also considered to be a strong candidate for Washington’s head coaching vacancy.