‘Skins scoop: Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera will meet with the Redskins on Monday

Posted 8:05 pm, December 29, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Carolina Panthers, November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Washington Redskins’ season has officially ended, and the team’s next head coach could be named in a matter of days.

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is reportedly meeting with the Redskins Monday, according to Adam Schefter.

Rivera was with the Panthers for nine seasons before being fired by the team earlier this month. He was the fourth head coach in Carolina’s team history.

Under Rivera’s watch, the Panthers won an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles. The team made a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is also considered to be a strong candidate for Washington’s head coaching vacancy.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.