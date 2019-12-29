Redskins face Cowboys in 2019 season finale

ARLINGTON, Texas – When the Redskins face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Washington will have to find a way to stop the National Football League’s top offense.

When the Redskins spoke with media on Friday it had less to do with how Washington would limit a team that averages 425.8 yards per game, and more to do with the future of the program.

As interim head coach Bill Callahan and offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell fielded questions about their roles with the team, each was asked if they’d like to be considered for the vacant head coaching job.

“I think we’ll just play the game Sunday and we’ll see what happens,” Callahan said. “Like the old Zen master said, we’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

“There’s so much change that goes in each and every season in the NFL, whatever comes about after our game on Sunday is going to come,” O’Connell said. “For me personally, I’m so wrapped up in the four quarters, or more, that we’re going to play in Dallas on Sunday, with the expectation that my number one property is making sure I’m doing everything I can for [QB] Case [Keenum] and those other guys in that offensive huddle that we give our team a chance to win the football game.

“When that time comes, it’s going to come. You guys know my history in this league as a player and coach, I’m definitely not one that’s not used to change after the season ends. So, it’s the unfortunate part of this business, but to every man on that roster, every coach, every person in this building, I think we all know what we signed up for.”

When the Redskins and Cowboys face off Sunday, Washington looks for redemption from its 31-21 Week 2 loss to Dallas. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 72-45-2.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.