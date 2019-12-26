Victim walks into hospital after being shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating another shooting that left someone injured Thursday night.

Police say around 8:30 p.m., a male victim walked into a local emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the hospital and found the victim, who had a non-life-threatening injury to his hand.

Detectives are still investigating exactly where the shooting happened and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities are also investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the area of Jefferson Street and Columbus Avenue. Officials say the teen was also shot in the hand.

There is no further information.

