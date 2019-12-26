Teen injured in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 14-year-old boy was injured after a shooting in the 2100 block of Columbus Avenue Thursday night.

The call requesting police and medical response for a juvenile with a gunshot wound came in at 7:35 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find the teen with a non-life-threatening injury to his hand.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shooting happened near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Columbus Avenue.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.