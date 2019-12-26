Teen injured in Portsmouth shooting

Posted 10:05 pm, December 26, 2019, by

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 14-year-old boy was injured after a shooting in the 2100 block of Columbus Avenue Thursday night.

The call requesting police and medical response for a juvenile with a gunshot wound came in at 7:35 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find the teen with a non-life-threatening injury to his hand.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shooting happened near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Columbus Avenue.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.822595 by -76.324973.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.