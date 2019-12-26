Norfolk Police arrest man, searching for another in connection with deputy-involved shooting

Posted 2:29 pm, December 26, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with last week’s shooting involving a deputy in the 4000 block of St. Pauls Boulevard.

On December 20 around 7 p.m., a Norfolk Sheriff’s deputy was working in an off-duty capacity when he saw a man with a gun assaulting several people. The sheriff’s deputy confronted the man and discharged his service weapon.

The suspect then fled the area.

As a result of the investigation, 26-year-old Derrick D. Wells of Norfolk was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested early Thursday morning and is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police are currently looking for 20-year-old Markell T. Taylor of Norfolk, who is also wanted in connection with this shooting. He is facing charges for simple assault, brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via the P3Tips mobile app.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.850788 by -76.285019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.