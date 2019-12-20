Norfolk Police investigating shooting involving sheriff’s deputy

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting in the 400 block of St. Pauls Boulevard Friday night.

Norfolk Police say around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s deputy was working in an off-duty capacity when he saw a man with a gun assaulting several people.

The sheriff’s deputy then confronted the man, subsequently discharging his service weapon.

The suspect fled the area. It is unknown if he was injured.

This is still an active investigation, and there is no further information.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

