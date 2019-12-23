‘It was pretty much chaos’ Couple involved in massive I-64 pile-up recall crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Co., Va. - Ivan Levy captured multiple pictures after the major pile-up on I-64 in York County Sunday morning.

“It was pretty much chaos,” Ivan, who was driving to work, explained. “People were screaming and crying. I know everybody was pretty distraught and confused.”

That chaos unfolded along the Queen’s Creek Bridge before the Camp Peary exit.

According to state police, more than 60 cars were involved in the crash.

“I see cars just crashing on top of each other and I’m like, ‘Holy crap,'" Ivan said.

He stopped immediately behind the pile-up.

“That’s when I got my medical bag and started helping out as many people as I could,” he told News 3 reporter Brian Hill.

The first person he needed to help was his wife, Alena.

“It just happened so fast,” Alena Levy explained. “It just happened in one second. It was just scary. I just sit in the car a minute, like, trying to understand what happened.”

Her car was totaled in the crash.

We spoke with her outside their Newport News home.

“I saw cars in front of me and I started to slow down and cars just started sliding all over the place. Then, someone hit me from the back, and then my car spun around and someone hit me on my driver side door and smashed me into the other cars that were crashed in front,” she said.

Alena said she was just a mile away from her exit.

State Police told us fog and ice were on the bridge at the time of the crash.

“I got out of the car and see all of those people standing around and then turn around - all the cars are slamming into me from the back, the rest of them,” Alena mentioned.

After getting his wife to safety, Ivan said he went back into the wreckage to help others.

“When I was running back, there was one guy that was pinned from his leg - I think it was his left ankle. He was bleeding from his ear. I handed him something to put over the bleeding,” he explained.

Monday, Alena is off from work recovering from her injuries.

“I was not in pain at first - I guess because of the adrenaline rush - and then an hour later, I try to put my head down and a sharp pain went through my spine.”

Alena tells us she’s in worse pain today but is grateful she made it out alive.

Sentara officials tell us all of their patients have been released from the hospital.

Riverside Health System’s staff said one patient remains at Riverside Doctors Hospital Williamsburg and two at Riverside Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.