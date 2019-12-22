More than 35 vehicles involved in crash, closing both sides of I-64 in York County

If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

YORK Co., Va. – A multi-vehicle crash involving at least 35 vehicles shut down both sides of I-64 in York County Sunday morning, according to the Virginia State Police.

According to VDOT Hampton Roads, the crash occurred at the Queens Creek Bridge before Camp Peary, exit 238, at 7:51 a.m. Traffic is being detoured off the highway at Route 199, exit 242.

Another crash at the Queens Creek Bridge is blocking a single eastbound lane on I-64, according to VDOT, and both lanes are closed to allow wrecker access.

The Virginia State Police said fog and ice were present on the roadway at the time of the crash.

Virginia State Police reported that at least 35 vehicles were involved, while the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that at least 45 vehicles were involved.

According to the Virginia State Police, at least two people were critically injured with life-threatening injuries. There is no word on the number and extent of other drivers’ injuries.

The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, and the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and VDOT are on-scene assisting and rerouting traffic.

This is a developing story.