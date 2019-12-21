Newport News heroin stash house operator faces 10 years to life in prison after guilty plea

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man who operates a local heroin stash house pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl.

Court documents say 34-year-old Dujuan Walters maintained a stash house at his home in Newport News at the direction of his co-conspirators. Walters and his co-conspirators used his home to store heroin, fentanyl, a hydraulic press and other equipment used in the preparation and distribution of controlled substances, the documents say.

In December 2018, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Walters’ home, where they recovered the items mentioned above as well as a kilogram of heroin, additional black tar heroin and liquid fentanyl.

Walters faces a mandatory minimum term of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced on April 17, 2020.

This case was investigated as a part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), Operation Cookout. The program is a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that supplies supplemental federal funding to federal and state agencies involved in the identification, investigation and prosecution of major drug trafficking organizations.

