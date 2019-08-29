35 people arrested for importing enough heroin, fentanyl to kill 14 million into Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Thirty-five people have been arrested for importing enough heroin and fentanyl to kill millions of people into Hampton Roads.

U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger and various federal, state and local law enforcement partners – including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Newport News and Hampton Police Departments – made the announcement Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.

The goal of the investigation, called Operation Cookout, was to take down a major trafficking conspiracy. It involved about 120 law enforcement officers from 30 agencies, mostly in Virginia, but also in North Carolina and Texas, Terwilliger said.

There are 39 defendants total, according to information that was unsealed in a more than 100-page indictment that a grand jury returned on August 14. Most of the criminal conduct happened in Hampton Roads.

Four of the defendants remain fugitives.

Officials said the drugs were coming into Hampton Roads, but were not being distributed here.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) confirmed that the amount of fentanyl that was intercepted was enough to kill 14 million people. Law enforcement officials also seized 24 firearms.

Terwilliger said he believes this is the largest takedown they’ve had in 15 years.

