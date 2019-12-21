Local ministry’s ‘Holiday of Hope’ neighborhood party makes Christmas happen for families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A local outreach program is making Christmas happen for those in need.

Joy Ministries held a "Holiday of Hope" neighborhood party Saturday in the London Oaks community of Portsmouth.

Gifts donated to the holiday helpers campaign were distributed to local families.

Joy Ministries holds outreach programs like this every year because they know it can be difficult for parents to provide for their families during the holidays.

Related: Food Lion employees donate hundreds of Christmas gifts to local military families

"There's single moms who feel overwhelmed providing for their children all year long, and at Christmas time - different times of the year - they need extra money. It's really challenging, so we're able to bless so many families this year and we just thank Channel 3, all of the viewers from Channel 3 that came out and donated toys this year and also the related group that is the management company or we could not have done it without them," said Danette Crawford, President and Founder of Joy Ministries.

Instead of giving gifts directly to the children in need, Joy Ministries gives the gifts to the single parent so that they have something to give their children on Christmas.