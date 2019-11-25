Give back to local children in need this season through Holiday Helpers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It’s the 9th year of our holiday toy drive!

You can participate by dropping off toys and other gifts at, Southern Bank, Pembroke Mall and Cinema Cafe.

The items will be distributed to local moms, dads and children living in shelters by the non profit group ForKids.

Monetary donations are a big help and will be accepted at Southern Bank locations.

In 2018 we served a total of 1,527 children. Of that total, 290 children were Holiday Helper Partner children and 353 were other community partners. There were 10 van loads of toys and one box truck full of toys from One Hour Heating and Cooling. One of the vans even had a bike in it!

Here’s where our News 3 team will be out throughout the drive: