Colonial Downs announces 18 horse racing days planned for 2020

NEW KENT Co., Va. – Colonial Downs has announced that it will have 18 race days in 2020.

Horse racing will begin July 23 and run through August 29 on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays with a scheduled post time of 5:30 p.m., the company said.

Colonial Downs said they will distribute $500,000 per day in purses and provide a lucrative series of state bred and certified races for the second straight year.

They added, “The popular MATCH Series will be run at the New Kent track on August 15. The G-3 Virginia Derby will close out the race meet on August 29 along with the Virginia Oaks, Rosie’s and Kitten’s Joy Stakes. Four Wheel Drive won the inaugural running of the Rosie’s Stakes and went on to capture the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint establishing himself as a contender for Eclipse Award honors.”

Live racing came back in 2019 at Colonial Downs under new ownership.

Tickets for the 2020 live race meet including the Virginia Derby and Oaks go on sale February 2, 2020. When that date hits you can click here to purchase them.

