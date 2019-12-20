Body of former Norfolk officer killed in Georgia returns home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A former Norfolk law enforcement officer who was killed while off-duty in Georgia last week returned home to Hampton Roads.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Norfolk area law enforcement officers assisted with the "dignified return home of CBP trainee Wolf Valmond" at Norfolk International Airport Friday evening, a CBP spokesperson said.

After news of Valmond's death, Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron said the 37-year-old served with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office and the Norfolk Police Department before joining federal law enforcement.

According to the CBP spokesperson, Valmond was a Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations trainee assigned to the Baltimore Field Office when he died. He joined the CBP in November and was a trainee at the CBP Field Operations Academy at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts are with Valmond's family, friends and fellow classmates during this difficult time," a the spokesperson said.

Police in Georgia say Valmond was killed during a fight at a bar called Rafters in the St. Simons Island area of the state around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 16. Officials said the fight started inside and moved outside.

The suspect, Calvin Jenkins, is then accused of pulling out a firearm from his vehicle and shooting Valmond twice.

Police later stated that a second arrest was made involving this case. 25-year-old Naasir Kurmue was arrested and charged with Simple Battery for allegedly punching Valmond in the back of the head during his altercation with Jenkins.

Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron issued a statement after Valmond's tragic death: