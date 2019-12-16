Former Norfolk officer killed in Georgia bar fight

NORFOLK, Va. – A former Norfolk officer was killed in a Georgia bar fight early Sunday morning.

Police in Georgia said the fight happened at a bar called Raptors in the St. Simmons Island area of the state around 12: 30 a.m.

Officials said the fight started inside and moved outside. Then the suspect, Calvin Jenkins, is accused of pulling out a firearm from his vehicle and shooting Wolf Valmond twice.

Norfolk’s Sheriff Joe Baron posted about the incident and said, “It is with a very heavy heart we received the news of the completely senseless murder of Wolf Valmond. He served honorably with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, then the Norfolk Police Department, and had recently joined Federal Law enforcement. Always had a smile for everyone he encountered. Always ready to serve and protect. Kind, warm, smart, and loving. He will be missed by all who knew him, but he is a great loss to our community and our nation as someone who stood the line to keep us all safe. Praying for his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.”

There is no further information available at this time.