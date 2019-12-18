Chesapeake doctor accused of performing unnecessary gynecological surgeries pleads ‘not guilty’

NORFOLK, Va. – Wednesday morning, 69-year-old Dr. Javaid Perwaiz pleaded not guilty and he wants a trial by jury. He also says he wants to be present for all pre-trial motions.

Perwaiz is being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. He has now been charged with 11 felonies including health care fraud, false statements related to health care matters and aggravated identify theft.

Perwaiz is being accused of performing surgeries that were not necessary like hysterectomies and the removal of ovaries and Fallopian tubes.

Wednesday morning in court, News 3 found out – in late October – a search warrant was issued for his doctor’s office and prosecutors say officials found hundreds of thousands of papers as evidence and seized five computer hard drives.

Attorneys say this is a case that has documents for each patient which is the reason why the trial date has been set for June of 2020 to give the attorneys time to go through each document. Again, Perwaiz says he wants to be present for all pre-trial motions before his trial date.

Related: One woman speaks out after being violated by medical professionals in Virginia Beach