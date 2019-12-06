× Doctor accused of doing unnecessary gynecological surgeries now facing more charges including identify fraud

Chesapeake, Va. – New charges have been filed against a Chesapeake doctor accused of doing unnecessary gynecological surgeries on women in Hampton Roads.

69-year-old Javid Perwaiz is being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. He has now been charged with 11 felonies including health care fraud, false statements related to health care matters and aggravated identify theft.

Federal authorities allege that he performed hysterectomies, dilation & curettages, removal of ovaries and fallopian tubes, and others surgeries on unsuspecting patients and submitted materially false, fraudulent, and fictitious claims to health care benefit programs, seeking reimbursement for these surgeries.

They allege some surgeries he performed were not medically necessary, performed without consent, and in some cases not performed at all.

Federal authorities allege that he submitted false claims to Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, Sentara Optima, and other health care benefit programs.

It states when patients were in his office he took notes and recorded their complaints and used those complaints as reasons for surgery, however federal authorities allege that in some case patients never made those complaints.

They say Perwaiz aggressively encouraged patients to consent to irreversible gynecological surgeries by allegedly telling them that they would develop cancer if they did not undergo the surgery.

Documents state he would preform diagnostic procedures in his medical office and use the results of those examinations to justify that a patient undergo surgery very quickly at times as little as three day later, but they say he often did not perform the dialogistic procedure and did not always have the appropriately functioning tools to perform the procedure.

It states some of the patients incurred permanent physical damage and injury.

He is now facing two aggravated identity theft charges which stem from situations on March 18, 2016 and October 19, 2019.

It states he used the identity of another person through their Medicaid Identification number and another person’s social security number as part of the alleged health care fraud scheme.

We reached out to Perwaiz’s attorneys who issued the following statement on Friday:

Dr Perwaiz will plead not guilty to all charges. He denies ever violating the trust of any patient, performing any unnecessary procedure, or committing fraud of any kind. Dr Perwaiz looks forward to addressing all allegations against him in court of law.

He is scheduled to have another bond hearing on December 18th as they are working to try and get him out on bond.