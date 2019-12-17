Newport News couple sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for distributing crack

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News couple has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for their respective roles in manufacturing and trafficking narcotics in Hampton Roads.

According to court documents, Dynetta R. Littlejohn, 30, pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and was sentenced today to five years in prison.

Littlejohn’s codefendant, Robert James Walker, 37, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and was sentenced on October 23 to nearly 15 years in prison.

Littlejohn, was at home in August 2018, when law enforcement lawfully searched her residence and seized several narcotics to include MDMA, promethazine, marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and cocaine base. Police also seized two digital scales, $1,225 in cash, glassine bags and other drug packaging material, narcotics cutting agents, and other tools of the drug trafficking trade. Law enforcement also seized a loaded Ruger P90 .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and additional ammunition. Littlejohn told officers that the items seized belonged to her.

The search of the residence sprung from Littlejohn’s cohabitant, Walker, making an illegal U-turn mere hours earlier in a vehicle also filled with drugs, $3,091 in cash, and a loaded Glock GMBH 22, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.