BayPort’s shopping spree winners rack up over $10,000 in groceries across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS – Lucky winners from Virginia Beach to Gloucester had a fun time on Friday.

BayPort Credit Union President/CEO Jim Mears awarded three-minute shopping sprees at local Kroger stores.

Participants had three minutes to fill their grocery carts with as many items as possible.

12 winners, who ranged in age from 19 to 89, were chosen at random from over 60,000 members and 4.5 million entries to win a 3-minute shopping spree at area Kroger stores in a contest sponsored by BayPort Credit Union.

In partnership with The Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula, BayPort provide one special family the opportunity to fill a grocery cart with items of their choosing in an effort to bring joy and meaning to their holiday season.

Family and friends cheered winners on as they racked up over $10,000 in groceries and earned nearly $5,000 in Kroger Rewards Points Savings. BayPort captured the shopping spree winners in action live on Facebook and Instagram throughout the day.