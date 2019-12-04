× BayPort Credit Union awards 3-minute shopping sprees at Kroger stores across Hampton Roads

BayPort Credit Union President and CEO Jim Mears awarded 3-minute shopping sprees at local Kroger stores across Hampton Roads.

The shopping spree locations include Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Smithfield, Hampton, Newport News, Tabb, Hayes, Gloucester, and Grafton.

Participants will have three minutes to fill their grocery carts with as many items as possible! BayPort will livestream the shopping spree winners in action at each location on both Facebook and Instagram.

The 12 winners, who range in age from 19 to 89, were chosen at random from over 60,000 BayPort members and 4.5 million entries to win a 3-minute shopping spree at area Kroger stores in a contest sponsored by BayPort Credit Union.

In partnership with The Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula, BayPort will provide one special Salvation Army family the opportunity to fill two grocery carts with items of their choosing in an effort to bring joy and meaning to their holiday season.

Below is a list of each of the participating stores and the times of the event:

8 a.m. Providence Kroger

975 Providence Sq. Shopping Ctr., Virginia Beach, Store Phone: (757) 495-8093

9 a.m. Churchland Marketplace (Western Branch Chesapeake)

3249 Tyre Neck Rd., Portsmouth, VA 23703, Store Phone: (757) 483-9235

10 a.m. University Kroger Marketplace (North Suffolk)

1017 University Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23435, Store Phone: (757) 335-4536

11 p.m. Smithfield Kroger

1282 Smithfield Plaza, Smithfield, VA 23430, Store Phone: (757) 357-2137

12 p.m. Hampton Kroger

2190 Coliseum Drive, Hampton, VA 23666, Store Phone: (757) 827-4816

1 p.m. Kiln Creek Kroger (Newport News) SALVATION ARMY FAMILY SHOPPING SPREE

5007-2 Victory Boulevard, Tabb, VA 23693, Store Phone: (757) 234-7981

2 p.m. Grafton Kroger

6500-C George Washington Memorial Hwy, Grafton, VA 23692, Store Phone: (757) 947-1240

3 p.m. Hayes/Gloucester Kroger

7254 Hayes Shopping Court, Hayes, VA 23072, Store Phone: (804) 642-6101