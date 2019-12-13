Sailor killed in Fort Story crash posthumously promoted, returns home to California

Posted 10:21 pm, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23PM, December 13, 2019

LEMOORE, Calif. – The Navy Sailor who was killed in a crash on JEB Little Creek-Fort Story has been posthumously promoted.

Naval Air Station Lemoore announced that 23-year-old Master-at-Arms Oscar Temores was posthumously promoted to the rank of Second Class Petty Officer on November 30.

Temores was working security when investigators say a car sped through Gate 8 at the base and into Temores’ security vehicle. Nathaniel Campbell was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Sailor’s death.

The Navy said he returned home to the Central Valley in California on Thursday. Sailors at NAS Lemoore paid their respects as his procession passed through a gathering of active, reserve, civilian, joint services and many others.

“He left Lemoore, CA, to join the U.S. Navy, departed us too early, and returns home as a hero to all. We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to MA2’s family,” NAS Lemoore officials wrote on Facebook.

Temores’ family is planning a funeral.

