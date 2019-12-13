Rep. Chris Stolle concedes close House District 83 race to Nancy Guy

Posted 3:39 pm, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15PM, December 13, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Republican Chris Stolle has now conceded the contested House District 83 race to Democrat Nancy Guy.

Guy held on in a recount and leads by 41 votes.

Three more ballots will be reviewed on Wednesday.

The race was very close following Election Day. Stolle requested a recount, but after two days of recounting votes Guy has been declared the winner and will represent the 83rd District in Richmond.

The district includes parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

