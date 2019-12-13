Isle of Wight Co. Board of Supervisors unanimously votes to make county a ‘constitutional’ county

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – The Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted for a resolution to make the county a Second Amendment constitutional county

The board adopted the resolution during its meeting Thursday night.

The resolution uses the word “constitutional” instead of “sanctuary.” Earlier this week, the Chesapeake City Council also voted unanimously to approve an amended resolution using the word “constitutional.”

Local government meetings continue to be packed across the state with residents calling on their local governments to declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday localities could face consequences if law enforcement officers don’t enforce gun laws.

When asked by a reporter if local governments would face retaliation for declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, Northam responded, “There’s not going to be retaliation. That’s not what I’m about. I’m about making Virginia safer.”

The governor didn’t offer specifics on what the potential consequences would be.

Northam also pushed back on all of the resolutions being passed, saying that all laws he personally has proposed are constitutional.

“We’re not going to take people’s guns away,” he said.

