Massive crowd of Second Amendment sanctuary supporters turn out to Chesapeake City Council meeting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Many gun advocates are speaking in front of Chesapeake City Council Tuesday night.

Mayor Richard West said there were 70 people who signed up to speak, which will take five hours.

There are hundreds of people outside City Hall, many of whom are wearing orange stickers that read “Guns Save Lives.” You could hear the crowds cheering from outside when the speakers addressed them from inside the building.

Massive crowds outside Chesapeake City Hall to voice feelings about 2nd Amendment sanctuary https://t.co/VZo1UK5ru4 @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/WvHiHOl3yV — Margaret Kavanagh (@MargaretAnnKav) December 10, 2019

Many who came out want city council to make the City of Chesapeake a Second Amendment sanctuary city, which means the local governments would not use local resources to prosecute anti-gun laws but state laws would still supersede the local governments.

Officials believe there were about 1,200 people who turned out to the event. They think they were 400 inside the building and 600 outside.

There was also a large projector used outside to show what was happening inside.

Chesapeake city council meeting being shown on a screen outside of the building https://t.co/VZo1UK5ru4 @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/vOsaHUNYe9 — Margaret Kavanagh (@MargaretAnnKav) December 11, 2019

City council is expected to vote on this resolution after they hear from the speakers.

Click here for full coverage of Second Amendment sanctuary city efforts.