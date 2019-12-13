Documents reveal ‘reckless’ and ‘malicious’ charges against driver in I-64 road rage shooting incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Court documents obtained on Friday revealed new charges against a man police accused of firing a gun on the High Rise Bridge Wednesday morning.

That man, Michael Ernest Moore, was arraigned on Friday at Chesapeake General District Court. The charges he faces include reckless handling of a firearm, shooting from vehicles, and maliciously shooting a occupied motor vehicles.

Virginia State Police said aggressive driving was the cause where a car merged into the same lane as another car and then gunshots were fired. Police said Moore eventually turned himself in.

"We had a lot of callers call in, and I believe when he saw the release on the TV stations that he called himself in," Sgt. Michelle Anaya, public information officer for the Virginia State Police, said.

Aggressive driving can endanger not only the person causing it, but also other drivers. Anaya said it can be prevented.

“A lot of it is due to the person in a hurry to get nowhere fast," Anaya said. "A lot of times they will follow too closely, and then the other person will engage into the aggressive driving.”

She added that aggressive driving can be identified.

"You can also identify aggressive driving by people who are texting, not paying attention... driving too closely is another violation when they’re driving to close and they don’t give themselves enough following distance," Anaya explained.

So, what can you do to avoid it? Anaya shared some suggestions.

"Move over, change lanes, allow them to pass, don’t make eye contact with them, slow down and if it becomes to the point to where your life is in danger, contact the police department.”

If you are caught by police, Anaya said you could be charged with reckless driving, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. You could be charged with a $1,000 fine and/or up to 12 months in jail. Anaya added a judge could determine your sentence if you were cited multiple times.

News 3 reached out to Moore in jail for comment and he denied our request for an interview. His next court appearance is December 18.