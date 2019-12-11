Police seek witness information after I-64 shooting near High Rise Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating an interstate shooting that happened Wednesday morning near the High Rise Bridge, in the city of Chesapeake.

Virginia State Police said a preliminary investigation showed that around 8:30 a.m., a gold 2013 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on I-64 when it was fired upon by another vehicle.

The male driver was not injured by the gunfire. Police said the suspect vehicle was described as an older model white Ford Explorer, driven by a white male.

A white female was also observed in the front passenger seat. The suspect vehicle was last seen exiting I-64 to George Washington Highway North, according to VSP.

Officials are asking any witnesses driving in the area of I-64, in the vicinity of the High Rise Bridge, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information to come forward.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or may have witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.