Map shows best 2019 Christmas light displays in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – As the holidays are in full swing, many families are decorating their homes with beautiful lights and decorations.

Map organizer Sam Sansalone has a way for locals to find and enjoy all the wonderful displays that many residents have worked hard to put together!

Sansalone said he would drive around to see lights since he was a kid. He says every year he always knew which houses to go to, but as he got older he wondered if other people knew what was in their areas.

“My girlfriend at the time – now we’re married – we drove out every night starting last year after work, and we would find lights that we knew existed and I made a map. It took a long time,” said Sansalone in 2018.

Now a map full of location pins representing well-lit houses throughout Hampton Roads is available due to Sansalone’s determination.

