Family of Virginia Beach homicide victim offering $10K reward for information leading to arrest, conviction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s been a trying, emotional year for the family of 25-year-old Hunter Goode.

“He was considerate, loving, very goofy, a fighter and protector,” said Holly Goode, Hunter’s sister.

Hunter was found shot to death outside his Virginia Beach condo on November 14, 2018.

According to officials, dispatch received the call for a reported home on Elizabeth Court in the Pavilion Condominiums around 2 a.m. early that morning. When officers arrived on scene, they found Hunter outside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family believes it was a home invasion gone wrong. Hunter and his roommate were playing video games, his girlfriend asleep upstairs. Hunter heard a knock at the door, he went to answer it and the person had a gun.

Hunter ran after him, that’s when he was killed.

“I rushed to the scene, I saw him lying there, I wanted to go grab him hold him like I did when he was a baby,” said Charlie Goode, Hunter’s father.

His family, alongside Virginia Beach Police, held a tearful press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are putting up a $10,000 reward for anyone who can guide detectives in the right direction,” said Charlie.

That reward is one top of a $1,000 reward offered by the Crime Line.

After more than a year, Virginia Beach Police say they have no leads or no suspects in the case.

“We are just ready, beyond ready for justice. We are beyond ready for closure – for some type of feeling other than being unsure and confused and hurt,” said Holly.

If you have any information on Hunter Goode’s murder, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-LOCK-U-UP).