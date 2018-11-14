Virginia Beach home invasion leaves one man dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a reported home invasion in the 800 block of Elizabeth Court.

According to officials, dispatch received the call around 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found one adult male outside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene .

Detectives have been searching the area near the scene for any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police.