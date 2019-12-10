Teens arrested in connection with 12-year-old Norfolk boy’s shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk detectives announced Tuesday they have arrested two teenage boys in connection with a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy injured over the weekend.

Around 11:30 p.m. on December 8, dispatchers received a call for a gunshot disturbance in the 2300 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police arrived to find the preteen inside a home and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with Malicious Wounding, Shooting into Occupied Dwelling and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Both teens are being held at the Norfolk Detention Home.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

