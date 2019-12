Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night in the 2300 block of Lafayette Blvd.

A call about the incident was made to police around 11:30 p.m.

A 12-year-old male was taken to CHKD with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

If you have any information about the shooting you can anonymously report your tip to the Crime Line.