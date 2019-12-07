Cinema Cafe’s Santa Tour supports holiday toy drive

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Cinema Cafe locations around Hampton Roads will be visited by Santa Claus this holiday season as part of the theater’s annual Santa Tour.

During the event, families can take a picture with Santa for free at different Cinema Cafe locations December 7, 8, 14 and 15.

Free popcorn will be available to anyone who brings a brand-new, unopened toy donation to the Santa Tour. Toy donations will go towards WTKR’s Holiday Helpers Toy Drive.

Santa will be at Cinema Cafe at these locations and times:

  • Saturday, Dec. 7: noon to 6 p.m., Hampton (1044 Von Schilling Drive, Hampton)
  • Sunday, Dec. 8: noon to 6 p.m., Kemps River (1220 Fordham Drive, Virginia Beach)
  • Saturday, Dec. 14: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Edinburgh (1864 Edinburgh Lane, Chesapeake)
  • Sunday, Dec. 15: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Pembroke (758 Independence Boulevard, Virginia Beach)

A donation is not required to take a picture with Santa.

