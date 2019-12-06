Future USS John F. Kennedy to be christened in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), will be christened in Newport News Saturday, December 7.

According to a release by the Navy, the Kennedy is the second aircraft carrier of the Gerald R. Ford class. It will replace the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) when that ship is decommissioned.

It has been under construction in Newport News since 2015.

During an 11 a.m. ceremony, former NASA Administrator Maj. Gen. Charles F. Bolden, USMC (Ret.), will deliver a keynote address before the ship’s sponsor, Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, breaks a bottle of sparkling wine against a plate welded to the hull.

The Kennedy is the second aircraft carrier honoring 35th President of the United States John F. Kennedy, who also served the Navy as a lieutenant during World War II.

The Kennedy, along with its embarked air wing and other strike group assets, will provide the core capabilities of forward presence, deterrence, sea control, power projection, maritime security and humanitarian assistance, the Navy said. It incorporates more than 23 new technologies, with design and production lessons learned from the first-in-class USS Gerald R. Ford.