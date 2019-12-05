“Vision Zero” initiative aims to reduce traffic fatalities in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The city of Norfolk is taking steps towards safer streets.

“We are really focused on areas where we know there are high incidents of accidents, injuries, and fatalities,” said Amy Inman, Director of Transportation for the city.

The spotlight is part of a new initiative adopted on November 26 by city council called “Vision Zero.”

“Vision Zero is a movement that started in Sweden in the 1990’s,” Inman explained. Now its making its way to the United States, with more than 20 major cities adopted the plan. The goal is to eliminate traffic fatalities specifically in walk-able and bike-able areas. The initiative has shown that traffic deaths or injuries are preventable not inevitable if the cities start tweaking certain systems. “On average we have about 15 fatalities every year and that’s too many,” said Inman. One of them, a 62-year-old woman who was struck by a car that fled the scene, on November 23 on St. Paul’s Boulevard near Scope Area. Vision Zero was adopted just three days after her death. She says the biggest change people can see is at crosswalks. Once you push the button there will now be a dedicated window of time where you can safely cross the street and all traffic is stopped, where before some of that traffic still had a green light, just had to yield to you. Right now the city has implemented Vision Zero at three major intersections: St. Pauls Blvd and City Hall Avenue

Hampton Blvd and Spotswood Avenue

East Princess Anne Rd and Majestic Avenue