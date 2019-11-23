× Pedestrian killed following hit-and-run crash in Norfolk, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. – A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Saint Pauls Boulevard on Saturday.

Investigators say around 5:30 p.m. a woman was walking in the crosswalk at Saint Pauls Boulevard and E. Charlotte Street when she was struck by a dark colored sedan traveling Southbound.

The vehicle then fled the scene, police say. Norfolk Police were in the immediate area at the time of the crash and found the woman lying in the roadway where she was pronounced deceased.

The woman’s identity will be released once her family has been notified.

As police continue to investigate this crash, they ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line.

