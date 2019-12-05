Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office deputies deliver food baskets to seniors in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Deputies from the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office spread some cheer by helping people in need on Thursday.

The department's annual Holiday Basket Delivery kicked off at 8:30 a.m.

Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan and his deputies visited Chesapeake seniors in need of assistance, dropping off more than 100 baskets filled with about 30 pounds of food. The goal is to help them celebrate the holidays comfortably.

News 3 followed deputies during last year's delivery.

Seniors who received baskets were grateful for the gesture and said it made the holidays easier.

“I thank the sheriff’s department for blessing me with this food and I thank them for taking the time because sometimes when you’re old, people don’t take time with you," said Audrey Smith, one of the department's delivery stops.

Sheriff O'Sullivan made several stops in person, offering not only food, but hugs and conversation.

“We like knocking on the doors and giving people good things. Not warrants, or levees, or evictions. We want to give them goods for their holidays and make them smile and today, we’re able to do that," the sheriff told News 3.

The sheriff's office says Walmart on Hillcrest Parkway donated non-perishable food items to help fill the baskets.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video